Austrian Tourism: 45 Mio. Arrivals and 150 Mio. Overnight Stays in 2018 - Germans Return

Published: Yesterday; 18:55 · (Vindobona)

With 149.75 million overnight stays in Austrian accommodation establishments, a new record was reached in 2018. Compared to the previous year, overnight stays increased by 5.25 million (+3.6%). At +5.0% (56.26 million), the number of overnight stays by Germans rose disproportionately strongly.

The highest figure ever achieved by Germans was 66.0 million overnight stays in 1981, a staggering 54.5% of total overnight stays. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Flag of Austria.svg: SKoppFlag of Germany.svg: see File:Flag of Germany.svg#filehistoryderivative work: AwOc [Public Domain]

According to preliminary results from Statistik Austria, overnight stays increased by 5.25 million (+3.6%) compared to the previous year, which is attributable to increases in both domestic (+2.2% to 39.37 million) and foreign overnight stays (+4.2% to 110.38 million).

Arrivals (= number of guests in accommodation establishments) also recorded an increase (+4.1%) in the 2018…

