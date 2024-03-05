Austrian Technology at the Center of Gigantic Construction Projects in Dubai

The 828-metre-high Burj Khalifa in Dubai was built using formwork technology from Doka in Amstetten. The second tallest building in the world, the Azizi Tower, is now also to be built in Dubai using the same Austrian technology / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Tim.Reckmann [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

Azizi Developments has started construction on the Burj Azizi in Dubai, which is poised to become the world's second-tallest tower upon completion. With a planned height of between 680 and 828 meters, the tower could compete directly with the current record holder, the Burj Khalifa, which was also built using Doka formwork technology.

The final height of the tower is pending approval from authorities, but it's expected to exceed 700 meters. The Burj Azizi, estimated at $1.5 billion, is set to feature luxury apartments, penthouses, a multi-story mall, a seven-star hotel, high-end food and beverage outlets, and an observation deck. The project's unique aspect is its ambition to serve as a master community within a single tower, blending residential luxury with commercial opulence. Scheduled for completion within four years, this tower marks a significant contribution to Dubai's skyline and Azizi Developments' portfolio, which includes around 40,000 units across 45 projects slated for completion by 2027. This project not only underlines Dubai's position as a hub for architectural innovation but also reflects Azizi's commitment to enhancing the city's luxury real estate sector.

The decision to choose Doka as a partner for this ambitious project is based on the successful collaboration on the construction of the Burj Khalifa, as reported by ORF. The Azizi Tower, located on the prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, will not only boast an impressive height but will also house a multi-story shopping center, luxury apartments, penthouse apartments, a 7-star hotel, and an observation deck. The use of the same advanced formwork technology and concrete transportation methods that made the Burj Khalifa a success is a testament to Doka's leading role in building construction technologies.

In addition to the Azizi Tower, Doka is also involved in the construction of the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which is aiming for the title of the world's tallest building with a planned height of one kilometer. Although work on the Kingdom Tower came to a standstill in 2018, it was announced in October 2023 that the project had been resumed. These projects underline not only the technical expertise and innovative strength of the Austrian company Doka but also its growing presence on the global stage of superlatives in high-rise construction.

