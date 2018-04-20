Sponsored
Austrian Minister of Education Demands Clarification from Islamic Community
Published: Yesterday; 06:00 · (Vindobona)
In connection with the affair over children as soldiers playing war games in a Viennese mosque, Minister Blümel demands further information and clarification of the incidents from the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ - Islamische Glaubensgemeinschaft in Österreich).
Islamisches Zentrum: Austrian Minister of Education Demands Clarification from Islamic Community / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0]
The Minister of Culture (official title: "Federal Minister within the Federal Chancellery for the EU, Arts, Culture and Media") responsible for religious communities Gernot Blümel doubts the current version and calls on the Islamic Congregation for Muslims' Representation in Austria to inform the Federal Government comprehensively by 27 April of what happened at the ATIB Mosque in…
