Sponsored
Article Tools
Austrian Military Investigation into the Golan Heights Ambush: Soldiers' Actions Correct
Published: June 5, 2018; 12:35 · (Vindobona)
In September 2012, Austrian UN soldiers on the Golan did not prevent Syrian security forces from entering a deadly ambush. The disciplinary assessment concludes that the conduct of Austria's soldiers had been stressful, but correct, so that the soldiers do not need to be prosecuted.
Map of the Golan Heights / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]This article includes a total of 531 words.
With regard to the allegations made against Austrian UN soldiers for failure to provide assistance at the Golan, Secretary-General Wolfgang Baumann presented the results of the Golan video in the Federal Ministry of Defence (BMLV) together with the members of the Commission of Inquiry.
With regard to the allegations made against Austrian UN soldiers for failure to provide assistance at the Golan, Secretary-General Wolfgang Baumann presented the results of the Golan video in the Federal Ministry of Defence (BMLV) together with the members of the Commission of Inquiry.
The soldiers on the Golan were behaving correctly. There had been no breach of duty,…
Fast News Search