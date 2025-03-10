Austrian Leading Index Exceeds 10,000 Points for the First Time

The ATX Total Return, Austria’s leading index, reached a historic high, surpassing the 10,000-point mark for the first time and closing at 10,100.07 points.

This historic milestone highlights the strength and attractiveness of the Austrian stock market for investors, particularly in terms of the significance of dividends as a key component of returns. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

The ATX Total Return includes not only share prices but also the dividends of Austria’s 20 largest publicly traded companies, based on free-float market capitalization and turnover. This makes it comparable to Germany’s DAX, which also reflects total returns including dividends.

Christoph Boschan, CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange, emphasized the importance of dividends for…

