Austrian Foreign Minister in Egypt for Peace Diplomacy

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with representatives of foreign countries at the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / otografía oficial de la Presidencia de Colombia / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication

As the official representative of the Austrian federal government, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger took part in this historic moment, which became a hub for culture and international diplomacy thanks to the presence of numerous heads of state and government. The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the world's largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization, is home to over 100,000 artifacts, including the complete treasure of the boy king Tutankhamun, and officially opened its doors on November 1.

Gaza peace plan and Austria's commitment

On the sidelines of the celebrations, Meinl-Reisinger met with her Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, for a crucial discussion. The focus was on the future of Gaza, stability in the region, migration issues, and economic cooperation. The Foreign Minister praised Egypt's decisive role in brokering the ceasefire in Gaza and emphasized: “With its contribution to the Gaza peace agreement, Egypt has once again demonstrated its role as an anchor of stability in the region.”

A 20-point plan focusing on disarmament, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction will now serve as a compass for the next steps. The plan is a comprehensive peace plan proposed by the US, which includes the disarmament of Hamas, the release of all hostages, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces while avoiding the occupation or annexation of Gaza.

Long-term perspective and two-state solution

“It is crucial to offer the Palestinian civilian population a long-term perspective in Gaza,” explained Meinl-Reisinger. This requires a functioning administration under the local responsibility of the Palestinians in Gaza. Austria strongly supports these efforts.

Specifically, Austria is ready to contribute expertise and financial support for reconstruction and interfaith dialogue. The Foreign Minister also emphasized that Gaza must remain Palestinian and that the long-term goal must be a two-state solution.

Egypt will host an international conference on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in November, to which Austria has been invited. “New opportunities for peace and stability are now emerging in the Middle East. Austria will be a committed partner in the region. Only those who create hope can secure peace,” said Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger confidently.

Austrian MFA