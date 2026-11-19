As Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) announced late this afternoon via the platform X (formerly Twitter), an impact occurred directly in front of the Austrian mission in the center of Kyiv. The blast wave and shrapnel caused damage to the embassy building. Images shared by, among others, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha show shattered windowpanes inside the building, as well as a broken glass door to a meeting room—situated right in front of a wall where the official portrait of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen hangs.

Heute Nachmittag ist unmittelbar vor unserer österreichischen Botschaft im Zentrum von Kyjiw ein Geschoss eingeschlagen. Unser Botschaftsgebäude wurde dabei beschädigt. Zum Glück wurde niemand verletzt! Ich habe gerade mit unserem Team vor Ort telefoniert und bin sehr erleichtert, dass alle wohlauf sind. Die Sicherheit unserer Kolleginnen und Kollegen hat für mich oberste Priorität. Angesichts der immer heftigeren russischen Angriffe auf Kyjiw habe ich daher veranlasst, dass wir zusätzliche Maßnahmen ergreifen, um unsere Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter noch besser zu schützen. Mein besonderer Dank gilt unserem gesamten Botschaftsteam, das unter diesen schwierigen und gefährlichen Bedingungen jeden Tag für Österreich arbeitet. Wir alle haben größten Respekt vor eurem Einsatz. Foto: KyivPost / Telegram — Beate Meinl-Reisinger (@BMeinl) November 19, 2026

Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that she had spoken personally with the team on the ground immediately after the incident and was "very relieved that everyone is safe and sound." In light of the intensifying Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, the minister announced immediate measures: "I have therefore initiated additional steps to provide even better protection for our staff." At the same time, she expressed her respect and gratitude to the diplomats for their daily service under dangerous conditions. As a diplomatic response, the Foreign Minister summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry at Minoritenplatz for later this evening, as reported by ORF.

Stocker “shocked” – points to the inviolability of embassies

In an initial statement, Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) expressed that he was “shocked” by the incident and the danger posed to Austrian personnel. In a post on X written in English, the head of government recalled the foundations of international law: “This is completely unacceptable: diplomatic missions are inviolable and must be protected at all times.” Following a phone call with the mission in Kyiv, Stocker also expressed his relief that no one had been harmed and thanked the team for their service under extremely difficult circumstances.

I am shocked to learn that Russia‘s recent attack on Kyiv has endangered our staff and damaged the premises of our Embassy in Kyiv. This is completely unacceptable: diplomatic missions are inviolable and must be protected at all times. I have just spoken by phone with our team in Kyiv and am immensely relieved that they are physically unharmed. I wholeheartedly thank them for their dedication to our country under such challenging circumstances. — Christian Stocker (@_CStocker) November 19, 2026

Second incident within a few days

For Austrian diplomacy in Ukraine, this marks the second such incident within the same week, as reported by ORF. Just this past Tuesday, the Austrian honorary consulate in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro was damaged during Russian attacks. In that instance, too, the damage was limited to property—such as shattered glass—with no one injured; according to official reports, the consulate remained operational.

Further diplomatic missions and civilian targets struck

Thursday’s attack did not only affect the Austrian diplomatic mission, as reported by ORF. According to Ukrainian and international media reports, the building housing the Dutch embassy in Kyiv was also damaged after a Russian drone crashed in its immediate vicinity. The impact shattered windows and caused damage to vehicles and a security post. Furthermore, drone debris fell onto the grounds of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the windows of the historic St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in the Shevchenkivskyi district were also damaged.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital on Thursday using jet-powered combat drones, sparking fires in residential and office buildings across several districts—including Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnianskyi. Initial reports indicate that at least one person was killed in the Podilskyi district, while several others were injured in the capital and the surrounding region.

Sharp criticism of Putin from Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the incident as part of a series of "Russian terror attacks" on the capital and expressed his solidarity with his Austrian counterparts, as reported by "DiePresse". Sybiha also highlighted the political sensitivity of the timing, as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was simultaneously attending the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. "In Shenzhen, Putin presented himself as a global leader. In reality, he is a global criminal and a terrorist—and he should be treated as such," Sybiha stated, calling for a decisive international response.

Austrian MFA