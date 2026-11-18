MA 35 examines revocation of citizenship: According to her own statements, Austria intends to strip former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl of her citizenship. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0

Karin Kneissl, who served as Austria’s Foreign Minister from late 2017 to mid-2019—an independent minister appointed on an FPÖ ticket—attracted international attention even while in office. Particularly memorable was an event in the summer of 2018, when she invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding in Gamlitz, in southern Styria; images of the two dancing a waltz, followed by her curtsy to him, made headlines around the world.

After leaving the government and spending a period in Lebanon, Kneissl moved to Russia in 2023. There, she took charge of "G.O.R.K.I."—a think tank created specifically for her at Saint Petersburg State University. Investigations by international media outlets, including “Der Standard” and the exiled news organization “Novaya Gazeta Europe”, revealed that Kneissl was handsomely compensated for this academic role, as well as for numerous appearances on Russian state television (such as on “Pervy Kanal”). Her university work alone reportedly brought her the equivalent of approximately 244,000 euros.

The NEOS Initiative and the Legal Hurdle

The current proceedings were set in motion by the NEOS party—specifically by their European affairs spokesperson, Dominik Oberhofer—who submitted a formal statement of facts as early as the beginning of 2026, according to “Der Standard”. The allegations are serious: it is claimed that Kneissl is in the service of a foreign state and is causing significant damage to the interests and reputation of the Republic of Austria through sweeping, derogatory remarks about the country, as well as by downplaying Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Because Kneissl’s last primary residence was in Vienna, the city’s municipal department responsible for citizenship matters (MA 35) has jurisdiction over the case. The legal basis for a potential revocation of citizenship is Section 33 of the Citizenship Act, which allows for such a measure if an individual is in the service of a foreign state and causes substantial harm to the country’s reputation.

Nevertheless, legal experts point to significant hurdles. As reported by “Der Standard”, attorney Balazs Esztegar explained to the magazine “Profil” that any such proceeding would require an extremely rigorous justification. Furthermore, the relevant legal provision is primarily aimed at acts of espionage—an allegation that would likely be very difficult to prove in Kneissl’s case. Previously, then-Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) had also dismissed earlier attempts to pursue this, arguing that a democratic state governed by the rule of law must be able to tolerate individuals expressing unpopular or absurd opinions while abroad.

The Role of Jan Marsalek in Citizenship Law

Following the collapse of the payment service provider Wirecard in 2020, the Vienna-born executive went into hiding. International media investigations in 2024 and 2025 revealed that Marsalek is living in Russia, allegedly working for the Russian domestic intelligence service (FSB), and is believed to have directed espionage rings in Europe. Furthermore, photographs surfaced showing him in Russian military attire, bearing the war symbol "Z." Based on these revelations, the Austrian Ministry of the Interior initiated a "meticulous and comprehensive review" in October 2025 regarding a potential revocation of his Austrian citizenship.

Although both individuals reside in Russia and operate within the orbit of state structures there, constitutional and citizenship law experts hold differing views on the prospects of success for any revocation proceedings. Legal experts, such as citizenship law specialist Balazs Esztegar, point out that Section 33 of the Citizenship Act (StbG)—which concerns "service for a foreign state"—is historically and legally intended to address serious breaches of loyalty, such as espionage or treason. While the case of Marsalek involves concrete criminal investigations into intelligence activities and international arrest warrants, the conduct of Karin Kneissl—even when highly critical of Austria—falls primarily within the realm of freedom of expression and academic or journalistic activity. Moreover, the impact of such a revocation would be particularly severe for Kneissl; as she holds no other passport, the loss of her Austrian citizenship would render her stateless and simultaneously strip her of her EU citizenship.

Threat of Statelessness and Sharp Criticism

As reported by “Der Standard”, Kneissl herself has responded to these developments with a mix of indifference and defiance. On the sidelines of events in Russia, she told news agencies such as TASS and RIA Novosti , according to "DerStandard" that she would be prepared to become stateless if necessary. Should her Austrian passport be revoked, she intends to approach the United Nations to apply for a "stateless person’s travel document" (often referred to as a "white passport").

Meanwhile, commentaries and analyses—such as one by Maximilian Werner in “Der Standard”—warn of the potential consequences. They argue that Austrian citizenship should not become a "plaything" to be revoked at the whim of authorities simply because an individual works for a Russian institution and expresses critical or offensive remarks about their former home country. Such a revocation could set a dangerous precedent.

Whether the municipal department responsible (MA 35) will ultimately revoke the passport, or whether significant legal and international hurdles—such as the prohibition of statelessness enshrined in various conventions—will prevent such a move, remains to be seen in the coming months.

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