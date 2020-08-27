Sponsored Content
Austrian Construction Company Porr Reports Losses in the Second Quarter of 2020
People › Executives ♦ Published: August 27, 2020; 13:02 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The second largest construction company in Austria, Porr, recorded losses in the first half of the year 2020. The obvious reason: Covid-19 and the subsequent shutdowns and restrictions.
The Austrian construction company Porr with their headquarters in Vienna recorded a net loss of 22.7 million in the first half of 2020. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Buchhändler / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The Porr construction group has also posted losses in the second quarter of this year due to the Covid-19 crisis, although not to the same extent as at the beginning of the year.
Until June, the company posted a net loss of EUR 22.7 million (compared to a profit of EUR 6 million a year earlier), whereas until March it had posted a loss of EUR 21 million.
"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were clearly felt in the second quarter," the company stated on Wednesday. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content