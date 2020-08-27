Austrian Construction Company Porr Reports Losses in the Second Quarter of 2020

Published: August 27, 2020

The second largest construction company in Austria, Porr, recorded losses in the first half of the year 2020. The obvious reason: Covid-19 and the subsequent shutdowns and restrictions.

The Austrian construction company Porr with their headquarters in Vienna recorded a net loss of 22.7 million in the first half of 2020. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Buchhändler / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

The Porr construction group has also posted losses in the second quarter of this year due to the Covid-19 crisis, although not to the same extent as at the beginning of the year.

Until June, the company posted a net loss of EUR 22.7 million (compared to a profit of EUR 6 million a year earlier), whereas until March it had posted a loss of EUR 21 million.

"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were clearly felt in the second quarter," the company stated on Wednesday. …

