Austrian Company Palmers: Hope for Rescue by International Investor
Lifestyle & Travel › Luxury Goods ♦ Published: 19 hours ago; 00:07 ♦ (Vindobona)
The traditional Austrian underwear manufacturer Palmers, which had to file for insolvency in February 2025, may be about to be rescued by a foreign investor. The regional court in Wiener Neustadt has decided that the company can continue to operate for now, but financial support is urgently needed.
An international strategic investor group around a listed textile company has signed a letter of intent with the previous Palmers owners. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
According to information from creditor protection associations, as reported by ORF, a letter of intent has been signed between the current owners of Palmers and a strategic investor group led by a listed textile company. Accordingly, the restructuring plan could be finalized by the new deadline and the takeover “wrapped…
