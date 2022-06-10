Austrian Chancellor Strengthening Partnership with Estonia
Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer met the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn for working talks. The meeting focused on bilateral relations, digitization, the war in Ukraine and the energy transition of the European Union.
Austria strengthens its relationship with its European partners. Above all, the focus on Eastern Europe is important to Austria. After Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled to Poland this Wednesday, Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer traveled to Estonia.
In Tallinn, Austrian Chancellor Nehammer met with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
According to the Austrian Chancellory, the exchange focused mainly on the excellent bilateral relations between Estonia and Austria, a stronger exchange regarding digitalization, the war in Ukraine as well as its EU candidate status and the energy transition.
Nehammer's visit was the first official bilateral visit of the Austrian Chancellor to Estonia. In addition, the chancellor visited the Tallinn seaplane port including the maritime museum.
Nehammer expressed his gratitude after the meeting, which he considered a productive exchange with Prime Minister Kallas, saying, "Estonia and Austria are connected by more than 100 years of diplomatic relations and partnership cooperation in various areas. Austria can learn a lot from Estonia, especially on the topic of digitalization. We will therefore strengthen cooperation in this area in the future."
Enjoyed our discussion about different historical experiences and how this shapes our policies and public perception.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 10, 2022
Also touched upon energy issues, the need to address high prices, stop dependecy from Russian energy sources and accelerate just #green transition. 2/2
Russian war in Ukraine and the Soviet menace
The war in Ukraine is raging and the Russian army has shown that it wages war without mercy. The two heads of government of Austria and Estonia strongly condemn this war.
The Estonian Prime Minister stated, "The free world must do everything in its power to stop Russia's brutal war in Ukraine and prevent war crimes on our doorstep. We have made many right decisions in favor of Ukraine and now we must ensure that they are implemented quickly. We need to understand what is at stake in Ukraine. Russia's leaders are publicly calling for genocide, and that cannot be tolerated."
The Estonian head of government also explained that Estonia, but also other countries perceive this war in Ukraine differently. The experience under the Soviet Union is traumatic and the war and Russia's new great power aspirations put pressure on countries like Estonia.
"The end of World War II in Estonia meant peace, but it did not end the suffering of the people. For many countries, including Estonia, it meant the beginning of widespread suppression of peace, destruction of language and culture, and political persecution. Attempts to eradicate culture in schools imposing Russian. All this is happening now in Ukraine in the territories occupied by Russia. We do not want anyone to suffer the same fate," said Kallas.
Nehammer stressed that Estonia and Austria have different historical experiences and it is important to exchange views on this issue.
Ukraine and the European Union
Another important aspect of the meeting was preserving the unity of the European Union and the discussion about the preparatory step for Ukraine as an intermediate stage to EU accession.
Prime Minister Kallas stressed that it is important for Estonia to quickly grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for accession to the European Union.
According to Kallas, Estonia also urgently supports the granting of candidate status to those countries of the Western Balkans that have already taken the necessary steps for this.
Regarding Ukraine's possible accession to the European Union, the Chancellor advocated a European Preparatory Space as an intermediate step between cooperation and full EU accession.
The Austrian Chancellor said, "This preparatory space strengthens cooperation with the EU and allows Ukraine to gradually move closer to European standards."
Austria under Chancellor Nehammer assured they "clearly" stand on the side of the people in Ukraine. For the Austrian Chancellor now the most important matter is continuing to maintain unity in the EU.
Chancellor Nehammer stressed, "Because we are all united by the same goal: all our efforts are first and foremost to end the war of aggression. The priority now is also to create green corridors to get the harvested grain, wheat, corn and oilseeds out of Ukraine in millions of tons to feed the world."
According to the Austrian Chancellory, Ukraine hopes to be granted candidate status at the June 23-24 EU summit in Brussels.
Energy politics
Kallas and Nehammer also discussed energy policy at the meeting. "Energy and fuel prices have risen to completely new heights. It is good to share experiences of how one country or another has helped people, but it is also important to think outside the box about how to lower prices in the long term," Kallas said.
In addition, the EU must create the energy transition "to end dependence on Russia in the medium to long term," Karl Nehammer said.
Speaking about the European Union's green turn, the prime minister acknowledged that the faster we can switch to renewable energy, the faster Europe as a whole will be able to get rid of its dependence on Russia. "But it is also important that the transition is affordable and realistic for all. The green transition must enable prosperity for all, otherwise, it simply won't work," Prime Minister Kallas said.
