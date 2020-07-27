Austrian Chamber of Commerce Promotes Business with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
The WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce offers the opportunity to participate in a webinar on the opportunities for Austrian and European companies in the two countries Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with and after COVID-19.
Situation in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has now relaxed the nationwide curfew in most provinces, although the capital Colombo is still considered a "high risk" area.
Parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for the end of April, are now scheduled to be held on August 5, 2020.
Sri Lanka will not be spared an economic slump this year, as the most important economic sectors - tourism and the textile industry - have practically come to a standstill.
Situation in Bangladesh
The rapid spread of COVID-19 in Bangladesh hit the low-income population strata hardest.
The textile industry, the country's main employer, completely stopped production for weeks.
In the capital Dhaka, the highest number of Covid-19 cases was recorded.
Little by little, companies, shops and shopping malls have reopened in recent weeks.
The government is striving to return to normality and revive business life, while taking every precaution. Nevertheless, uncertainty among the population remains high.
Topic/Subject: The effects of COVID-19 on business life in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - Current situation and further course of action
Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020
10.30 - 10.40 WELCOME Robert Luck, Austrian Trade Commissioner in New Delhi
10.40 - 11.10 BRIEFING ON IMPORT BAN AND ECONOMIC OUTLOOK SRI LANKA, BANGLADESH
Speaker Sri Lanka:
Mr. Thorsten Bargfrede
Political, Trade and Communications Section of the EU Delegation in Sri Lanka
Speaker Bangladesh:
Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD)
Mr. A. K. Khan, Chairperson
11.10 - 11.40 BRIEFING ON LEGAL, TAX AND COMPLIANCE STRATEGIES NAVIGATING THE CORONA CRISIS
Speaker Sri Lanka:
Mr John Wilson,
Director and European Chamber of Commerce Sri Lanka (ECCSL) Legal Advisor
Speaker Bangladesh:
Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD)
Mrs Ferdaus Begum
11.40 - 11.55 CO-FINANCING AND RISK SHARING SOLUTIONS FOR PROJECTS IN SRI LANKA AND BANGLADESH
Mr Erwin Marchhart,
DI Senior Director OEKB (Austria's Export Credit Agency)
Date 30.07.2020
Organizer: AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA
Start: 10:30
End: 12:00
Event type: Webinar
Registration: until July 28, 2020