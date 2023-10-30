Austrian Blue Helmet Forum and Association of Austrian Peacekeepers

Austria Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner not only emphasized past and present foreign deployments of the Austrian Armed Forces in various crisis regions of the world but also discussed future threat scenarios for global peace and possible solutions through the support of Austrian expertise.

In her speech, the Minister of Defense underlined the high importance of peace operations for Austria and emphasized that, in addition to national military defense, participation in international peace operations is also a key priority for the Austrian Armed Forces. This is also reflected in the impressive number of over 100,000 men and women who have served Austria in more than 100 different foreign deployments since 1960. These missions took place under the aegis of various international organizations such as the UN, EU, NATO, and OSCE.

The "Association of Austrian Peacekeepers" itself serves as a platform for all those who have worked for Austria in foreign missions. With around 1,700 members from the Presence, militia, and reserves, the association is an important contact point for exchange and support. Since 2005, the association has annually organized the "Blue Helmet Forum", a forum of dialogue and information exchange between actors of international missions and the scientific community.

The forum has also addressed specific topics such as the role of women in international operations and the protection of cultural property. A special moment was the appointment of Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner as an honorary member of Peacekeepers.

The association is also committed to the promotion of peace and human rights, supports Austria's security policymakers, and maintains extensive networking in the field of international peace operations. Members and their families are looked after before, during, and after their missions. In addition, the association is involved in selected social projects.

The association's other activities include commemorating deceased members and comrades. Thus, on November 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., a memorial service will be held at the Stiftskirche in Vienna, to which members and interested parties are cordially invited. The meeting point for this is at 14:30. All in all, the "Association of Austrian Peacekeepers" demonstrates through its diverse activities and ongoing commitment that it is an important pillar in Austrian peace and security policy.

