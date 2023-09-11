Austrian Army Modernizes its Tank Fleet in Germany

The Austrian Leopard 2A4s were bought from the Dutch Army in 1996 and were produced in 1984. / Picture: © Austrian Armed Forces Photograph / Ali Schafler

The Austrian government planned a comprehensive modernization of the Leopard 2 main battle tanks starting in 2021. This modernization was publicly announced in February 2023. All existing Leopard 2A4s are to be upgraded to the A7 version. In the course of the "Mission Forward," 58 examples of the "Leopard" 2A4 main battle tank are to be modernized. A budget of around 240 million euros is estimated for this ambitious project.

During this special handover at the Hesse Barracks in Wels, Minister Tanner emphasized the importance of today's handover for the Bundeswehr: "With an investment volume of 560 million euros, we are working intensively to bring the 'Leopard' and 'Ulan' armored vehicles up to the latest and most modern standards. This significant investment is not only a historic step but also a sign of our commitment to ensure the security of our population." She also stressed the need for qualified personnel to effectively use modern technology.

About KNDS

"Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Nexter Defence Systems" are two of the leading companies in the European defense industry, especially in the field of ground systems.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, based in Munich, Germany, is a well-known manufacturer of all types of military vehicles. KMW's product range includes the well-known "Leopard 2" main battle tank, the "Boxer" wheeled armored personnel carrier, various artillery systems, and more. The company has a long history dating back to the early days of railroad and tank production in Germany.

Nexter, a French company based in Versailles, is also a major player in the defense industry. It produces a variety of defense systems, including the "Leclerc" main battle tank, artillery systems such as the "CAESAR," various armored vehicles, and more.

In 2015, a joint venture between the two companies, KNDS (KMW and Nexter Defense Systems), was established. This merger was a significant step in the consolidation of the European defense industry. The merger of KMW and Nexter created a European defense group that can compete on an equal footing with other major international groups, enabling joint product development and coordinated exports.

The main advantage of this joint venture is the sharing of resources, research and development, and the ability to effectively manage large-scale projects. It also enables Europe to have a unified line of defense in terms of ground combat technologies.

Together, then, KMW and Nexter represent a key element of European military-industrial capability, to provide Europe with state-of-the-art defense systems while effectively serving the international market.

The icon, the Leopard tank

The "Leopard" main battle tank is one of the iconic symbols of German tank engineering and has occupied a prominent position in the history of armored warfare. Since its introduction, it has set standards in the categories of protection, mobility, and firepower. Developed in response to the advanced Soviet tanks of the Cold War, the Leopard quickly became an indispensable part of NATO forces and played a crucial role in the deterrence strategy against the Warsaw Pact.

In addition to its outstanding technical performance, the Leopard was also a great export success. Many countries recognized its quality and reliability and integrated it into their armies. This international success speaks not only to the high quality of its design but also to its ability to perform in a variety of operating environments, from deserts to arctic zones.

What makes the Leopard stand out, however, is its remarkable adaptability. Over the years, the Leopard, especially the Leopard 2, has undergone numerous upgrades and modifications. These continuous improvements have kept it at the forefront of modern warfare technology and ensured its relevance on the battlefield.

It must be said that the Leopard tank is far more than just another military vehicle. It stands as a testament to innovative capability and adaptability in tank construction, and it has permanently underscored its importance in military history.

Austrian Armed Forces