Austrian Airlines Responds to Low-Cost Carriers with Low Fares
Published: Yesterday; 14:50 · (Vindobona)
Austrian Airlines takes up a stance against low-cost competition at Vienna Airport. On the one hand, flights to Germany, such as Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Berlin, will be increased from April onwards. Paris and Copenhagen are to follow in May. On the other hand, prices are to be reduced.
Austrian Airlines is fighting back against its new competitors at Vienna Airport.
Starting in April, the carrier will strengthen its European route network and increase frequencies to Germany, namely to cities such as Berlin, Dusseldorf and Hamburg.
This will be followed in May by an increase in the number of flights operated to Paris and Copenhagen.
