Austria receives President of Botswana
The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, recently visited Austria's Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Masisi was in Vienna to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and to discuss the maintenance of food security against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
The President of Botswansa, Mokgweetsi Masisi, recently visited Austria's Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer to strengthen bilateral relations between the two distant countries and to discuss the maintenance of food security against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which is against international law.
Many states in Africa are facing the problem of rising grain prices. Since the important grain exporters Russia and Ukraine are unable to export wheat and fertiliser in the usual way due to the current war, many African states fear famine. The east of the continent in particular is likely to feel the effects of the Russian invasion in the long term.
"The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine is not only leaving its mark on Europe, but also on Africa. Just like the EU, the African Union is also being hit hard by rising prices for everyday goods," said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer during the working meeting with the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, at the Federal Chancellery.
Like Europe and many other parts of the world, Botswana is affected by rising prices of oil, food and petrol. "In today's conversation with President Masisi, I stressed that the European Union remains a strong partner alongside Africa in dealing with the effects of war," the Chancellor said.
In addition, Nehammer and Masisi also discussed Botswana's candidacy to host the Kimberley Process Secretariat, which Botswana currently chairs. The Kimberley Process deals with the trade in so-called conflict diamonds.
These are rough diamonds from regions that are controlled by rebel groups, especially in Africa. The sale of the diamonds was used, among other things, to finance arms purchases and thus
used to fuel civil conflicts. The goal of the Kimberley Process is to completely stop the trade in such "blood diamonds" and to prevent such diamonds from entering the market. The field of participants comprises those 56 states that handle over 99% of the global diamond trade.
Broke bread with Batswana living in Austria yesterday pic.twitter.com/ZN6uYlcMdj— Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi (@OfficialMasisi) June 28, 2022
Relationship between Botswana and Austria
The last meeting between the two statesmen took place in February on the margins of the EU-Africa Summit. In this context, both countries can look back on a long history of diplomatic relations.
After the first contacts almost immediately after Botswana's independence, Botswana and Austria maintained cordial relations both bilaterally and internationally.
The Austrian Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, has been accredited to Botswana since 1967. It is currently assisted by the Austrian Honorary Consul in Gaborone, Ms Doreen Khama.
The Permanent Mission of Botswana to the United Nations Office at Geneva was accredited in Austria in 2002. Botswana's interests in Austria have been represented by the Botswana Honorary Consul in Vienna, Prof. Dr Harald Meixner, since August 1990.