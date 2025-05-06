Austria Raises a Further 1.5 Billion Euros via Federal Bonds

Austria's Federal Financing Agency issued 1.5 billion euros of federal bonds, covering 60% of its financing requirements for this year, with a yield of 2.943 percent for ten-year bonds and 3.402 percent for 19-year bonds. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Austrian Treasury (OeBFA) Managing Director Markus Stix spoke of “good conditions” and emphasized that this issue already covers around 60 percent of the expected financing requirements for this year. Although a possible adjustment to the federal government's new budget is still pending, Stix does not anticipate any far-reaching changes.

Attractive maturities, stable…