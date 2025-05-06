Sponsored Content
Austria Raises a Further 1.5 Billion Euros via Federal Bonds
People › Executives ♦ Published: May 6, 2025; 21:49 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Republic of Austria has successfully placed federal bonds with a total value of 1.5 billion euros on the capital market. According to the Federal Financing Agency (OeBFA), demand for the securities was once again high - a sign of continued confidence in the Republic's creditworthiness.
Austria's Federal Financing Agency issued 1.5 billion euros of federal bonds, covering 60% of its financing requirements for this year, with a yield of 2.943 percent for ten-year bonds and 3.402 percent for 19-year bonds. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
Austrian Treasury (OeBFA) Managing Director Markus Stix spoke of “good conditions” and emphasized that this issue already covers around 60 percent of the expected financing requirements for this year. Although a possible adjustment to the federal government's new budget is still pending, Stix does not anticipate any far-reaching changes.
