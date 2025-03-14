Austria Plans Decision on Long-Range Missile Defense by 2028

This was announced by Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) on Ö1-Morgenjournal, as reported by ORF. Given geopolitical uncertainties, particularly in the USA, she emphasized the need to strengthen Austria's defense capabilities.

“For us, this means that we must become capable of defending ourselves,” explained Tanner, referring to the Aufbauplan 2032+ of the Austrian Armed Forces, which provides for the modernization and strengthening of the armed forces. The acquisition of medium-range missile defense systems is already planned as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI). The long-range systems now envisaged are a further step towards ensuring air defense.

Sky Shield and long-range defense: a multi-layered system

The ESSI, a European air defense cooperation initiated by Germany, is pursuing the development of a multi-layered system:

Short-range: Skyranger 30

Medium range: IRIS-T SLM

Long range: Patriot (PAC-3)

Very long range: Arrow 3

While Austria has already opted for short and medium-range defense systems, a suitable long-range system has yet to be selected. According to Tanner, the decision should be made by 2028 at the latest.

What other systems are possible for Austria?

In an international comparison, there are several long-range air defense systems that Austria could procure:

MIM-104 Patriot (USA): the system developed by Raytheon has a range of up to 160 km and is used by many NATO countries.

David's Sling (Israel): Developed by Rafael and Raytheon, offers a range of up to 300 km.

L-SAM (South Korea): Developed by Hanwha Aerospace with a planned range of 150 km, currently still under development.

Russia and China have their systems with the S-400 Triumf and HQ-9. The Russian range of up to 400 km poses a threat to Western countries due to the current geopolitical tensions. China's system, with a range of up to 200 km, has already been exported to Algeria and Pakistan.

Costs and strategic considerations

The cost of the long-range defense system is estimated at around four billion euros. Tanner emphasized that Austria will make the decision taking into account the changed geopolitical situation. The question of whether the system comes from the USA or Europe will also play a role.

With the planned acquisition of a long-range missile defense system, Austria is taking an important step towards an independent defense capability. The decision as to which system will ultimately be deployed is likely to be influenced not only by technological and financial aspects, but also by security policy considerations.

Austrian Armed Forces

Austrian MoD