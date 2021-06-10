Austria Participates in Huge Blow Against International Organized Crime

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:27 ♦ (Vindobona)

Right in the middle of an internationally coordinated campaign against organized crime, the Austrian police forces have seized more than half a million euros, 700 kilograms of narcotics and more than 30 weapons. Read more about the strike below.

International police forces have launched a coordinated and unprecedented strike against organized crime. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bundesheer Fotos from Österreich / CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Austria took part in a successful international strike against organized crime. Under the code name "Trojan Shield", the American FBI, Europol and 16 national police agencies launched a coordinated and unprecedented campaign against organized crime. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Italian Interior Minister and Nehammer Agree on Corporation Against Terrorism (May 5)
Pandemic Affects Crime Statistics in Austria (March 22)
Federal Minister Nehammer: Joining Forces with Bavaria in the Fight Against Organized Crime and Trafficking (August 28, 2020)
Read More
Theodore Callimanis, Organized Crime, Karl Nehammer, Franz Ruf, Crime, Europol, FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, USA
Featured
Weekly Briefing: Is the Pandemic Really Over?
See latest Vindobona Newsletter