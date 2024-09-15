Austria Opens Embassy in Ghana: Strengthening Relations, Promoting Security and Economic Potential

With the opening of the embassy in Accra, Austria is sending a clear signal of its commitment to Africa. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

“Opening an embassy is always a highlight for a foreign minister. But it is also a strong political message for our mutual commitment and the deepening of our partnership,” said Foreign Minister Schallenberg at the ceremony. According to Schallenberg, Africa is not just a neighbor for Europe, but a “continent of the future and opportunities” - economically, in terms of security policy and culturally.

The main topic of discussion with Foreign Minister Botchwey was security. The African continent is confronted with numerous crises, including military coups in the Sahel region, terrorism and ethnic conflicts. Schallenberg emphasized the importance of Africa's stability for Europe: “Crises in Africa have the potential to spread to Europe.” Austria therefore supports African solutions and regional peace initiatives.

In addition to security policy issues, Schallenberg and Botchwey signed a declaration of intent on migration. This is intended to curb illegal migration and at the same time promote qualified immigration - a sign of a partnership of equals, as Schallenberg emphasized: “It is about cultivating respectful relationships and reaching out a hand for cooperation.”

Another important topic of the trip was economic cooperation. Accompanied by Austrian entrepreneurs, Schallenberg explored the opportunities offered by Ghana - particularly in the field of environmental technology. Despite a bilateral trade volume of around 40 million euros, there is still considerable potential for Austrian companies to gain a foothold in Ghana.

The visit was also culturally rounded off: In the studio of the renowned Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo, the Austrian delegation and the artist exchanged views on cultural projects, underlining the importance of cultural cooperation.

With the opening of the embassy in Accra, Austria is sending a clear signal of its commitment to Africa. The deepening of relations in the areas of economy, security and culture should not only strengthen Ghana, but also the entire region. Schallenberg's trip is a strategic step towards taking the partnership with the “continent of the future Africa” to a new level.

Austrian MFA