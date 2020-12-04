Sponsored Content
Austria Launches CoV Mass Testing: Vienna Tests at 3 Locations until December 13 - How does it work?
From today, December 4 to December 13, comprehensive corona mass tests will take place in Vienna. The free quick test can be taken at 3 locations. Anyway, the mass tests are generating great interest.
Until December 13, comprehensive corona mass tests take place in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Xplus1, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
In Vienna, residents can take the test at three locations until 13 December.
The aim is to detect especially symptom-free infected persons in order to break the infection chains.
In Vienna there are 3 test lanes for the rapid tests with a total of around 300 test lines. This makes almost 15,000 tests per hour possible.
The government hopes that several million…
