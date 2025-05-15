“Austria is free” - 70 Years of the State Treaty: A Reminder and Mission in Turbulent Times

The celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the State Treaty underlined the continuing importance of freedom, neutrality and democratic responsibility in Austria. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion/ Johannes Zinner / Bild ID: 20159502

The Republic commemorated this historic milestone with a multi-part state ceremony in Parliament and Belvedere Palace. Politicians from all parties, contemporary witnesses, international guests, and representatives of civil society gathered to commemorate the beginning of the Second Republic as a sovereign state and to resolutely confront the current challenges to freedom and democracy.

The memory of a new beginning

Leopold Figl's voice echoed through the Federal Assembly chamber over loudspeakers: “Austria is free.” The famous words of the then Foreign Minister after the treaty's signing on May 15, 1955, marked the end of the Allied occupation and the regaining of sovereignty. They marked the beginning of a new chapter - a democratic, neutral republic amid the Cold War.

The commemorative event therefore focused not only on historical retrospection, but above all on the question of how Austria can preserve and further develop the achievements of the State Treaty in a new geopolitical situation.

Various embassies and diplomatic missions also took the opportunity to congratulate Austria on the anniversary or even take part in the celebrations. These include the U.S. Embassy, the Embassy of the United Kingdom, the French Embassy and the Russian Embassy, i.e. the victorious powers of the Second World War and important players in the State Treaty of 1955. Of course, other diplomatic representatives and missions also take the opportunity to strengthen relations with Austria, such as Serbia, Italy, Poland and Switzerland.

To this day, the United States remains proud to have played a key role in restoring Austria’s sovereignty in 1955. CDA Kami Witmer was honored to attend today’s celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Austrian State Treaty. pic.twitter.com/0jeIY9Xlg6 — U.S. Embassy Vienna (@usembvienna) May 15, 2025

Congratulations Austria!

On this day 70 years ago the Austrian State Treaty was signed at the Belvedere to restore Austria's independence and sovereignty. The UK's signatory was Harold Macmillan. See below a British news clip about the event: https://t.co/XgqRC1v8iJ — UK in Austria (@UKinAustria) May 15, 2025

Der 15. Mai 1955 ging in die Geschichte als Tag der Wiederherstellung des vollständig souveränen und demokratischen österreichischen Staates. Der an diesem Tag unterzeichnete Staatsvertrag wurde zum Symbol der österreichischen nationalen Identität



https://t.co/DFGAovGHlo pic.twitter.com/nQo7d9qJZQ — RusBotschaft Wien (@RusBotWien) May 15, 2025

Chancellor Stocker: “Freedom is never a gift”

At the ceremony in Belvedere Palace, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) reminded the audience that “these three words - Austria is free - are more than just a historical sentence”. They are a legacy that takes on new meaning in a world of growing instability: “Freedom must be won again and again - against disinformation, authoritarian systems and new forms of polarization.”

Stocker also emphasized the close links between Austrian sovereignty and the European Union, “the largest peace project on our continent”, and referred to the importance of compromise, cohesion, and political culture as the basis of a stable, free state.

Perpetual neutrality is “not an expression of indifference” but a commitment to international law, peace, and solidarity with others. Especially in the context of current international crises, such as the war in Ukraine, Austria must also be able to defend itself spiritually and politically, said Stocker.

Cross-party commitment to neutrality and political responsibility

The importance of the State Treaty for the present was also emphasized in Parliament. National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) spoke of a “secular relic of the young republic” and called for the values of 1955 to be brought to life on a daily basis. Second President Peter Haubner (ÖVP) emphasized the nine years of parliamentary work on the path to freedom - an example of political perseverance. Third President Doris Bures (SPÖ) called for Austria's “active role in peace” to be taken more seriously again.

In a joint discussion, the heads of the parliamentary parties reflected on the relevance of sovereignty, neutrality, and the protection of minorities today. It became clear that the State Treaty is not only a historical document but also a touchstone of current politics.

SPÖ parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher recalled the importance of minority protection, particularly concerning the Carinthian Slovenes, and called for cross-party responsibility for the achievements of 1955. NEOS parliamentary group leader Yannick Shetty pleaded for a contemporary interpretation of neutrality that would also guarantee Austria's security in an international context.

FPÖ representative Norbert Nemeth, on the other hand, saw a “creeping loss of sovereignty” - for example, through the European Union or international organizations such as the WHO. Green Party leader Werner Kogler countered that EU membership in particular represented a gain in the ability to act: “Dwarfing at national level is not an option,” said Kogler.

Contemporary witnesses and symbolic power

Personal memories also provided special impressions: Former Federal President Heinz Fischer recounted how he cycled to the Belvedere as a 16-year-old, filled with hope. For Andreas Khol, a Tyrolean high school student at the time, the first time he bought a bread roll without a ration card was a lasting symbol of the newfound freedom.

The State Treaty was a “handshake between the generations”, said Federal Council President Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler. The aim is to carry the political legacy into the future: smarter, fairer, more humane.

A task for tomorrow

A multimedia installation in the Upper Vestibule of Parliament is currently bringing the history of the State Treaty to life for visitors. Videos, 3D elements, and historical documents provide an insight into the negotiation process, the political climate of the post-war period, and the significance of the treaty for the self-image of the Second Republic. The exhibition runs until the end of June 2025.

The 70th anniversary was more than just a retrospective. It was an appeal: Austria's freedom, neutrality, and democracy are not a matter of course. They must be defended and reshaped again and again, based on historical responsibility and democratic conviction. In the words of the Chancellor: “It is up to us to ensure that this freedom remains alive.”

