Austria Defense Minister Hosts International Conference Marking the 25th Anniversary of UN Resolution 1325

In her opening speech, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) emphasized the crucial role of women in global conflicts. Women are not only particularly exposed. They are also “active shapers of peace and security.” In view of growing armed conflicts, the WPS agenda is an indispensable part of modern security and defense policy.

Milestone from 2000 remains binding under international law

UN Security Council Resolution 1325, for example, was unanimously adopted on October 31, 2000. This resolution is considered a milestone because it recognized for the first time the gender-specific experiences of women in wars and enshrined their central role in peace processes. It remains binding under international law and is based on four central pillars, the so-called “four Ps”: participation (women's participation in peace processes), protection (protection of women and girls in conflicts), prevention (prevention of violence), and relief & recovery (aid and reconstruction).

Despite the historic nature of the resolution, it became clear at the conference in Vienna that the implementation of the agenda is far from complete. Experts warned that women around the world continue to be overlooked or are at serious risk in conflicts. There is a wide gap between aspiration and reality: according to reports by UN Women, for example, the number of cases of conflict-related sexual violence confirmed by the United Nations in 2023 increased by 50 percent compared to the previous year.

Austria's goal: 25 percent women in the armed forces

At the conference, Austria reaffirmed its active role in implementing the WPS agenda. Defense Minister Tanner is committed to increasing the representation of women in the armed forces. The declared national goal is to achieve a 25 percent share of women and to establish genuine equal opportunities in all areas.

Austria's specific measures to strengthen the role of women in security and peace include training on gender issues in armies, specialized courses for women, and strengthening female participation in peace missions. The final message of the Vienna conference was unambiguous: “One thing is certain: without women, there can be no lasting peace.” This requires a joint effort with strong international partners.

Austrian MoD