Austria and Slovenia: Diplomatic Efforts Following the “Peršmanhof Incident”

In the run-up to the meeting of the Slovenia–Carinthia Joint Committee, Minister Fajon visited the memorial at Peršmanhof. There she laid a wreath in memory of the 11 family members who were victims of a massacre by the SS in 1945. As reported by Vindobona.org, an incident of police violence occurred at a memorial rally at Peršmanhof, which has slightly damaged Slovenian-Austrian relations. In a subsequent statement, she described the police violence against the young participants of the anti-fascist camp as “unacceptable” and called for a “swift and thorough investigation” of the incident.

Fajon emphasized Slovenia's solidarity with the Slovenian ethnic group in Carinthia and made it clear: “We also expect legal consequences for those responsible for this unacceptable violent intervention”. She pointed out that the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Austrian State Treaty this year was an opportunity to renew and strengthen the rights of the Slovenian ethnic group.

Joint Committee: Broad alliance for the future

The Carinthia-Slovenia Joint Committee also met under the joint chairmanship of Tanja Fajon and Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser. The meeting served as a platform to smooth the waters and reaffirm the deep cooperation between the two sides. “We are not only neighbors, but partners in our shared region in the heart of Europe,” Kaiser emphasized. The focus was on numerous issues for the future that go far beyond the current conflict:

Environment and energy: The partners agreed to exchange know-how on climate protection initiatives and sustainable energy use, as well as to continue cooperation on environmental protection.

Transport and mobility: Topics discussed included the renovation of the Loibl Tunnel, the introduction of cross-border bus connections, and the networking of cycle paths in the Alps-Adriatic region.

Economy and research: Networks between semiconductor competence centers and cross-border supply chains are to be promoted.

Education and culture: Close cooperation continued in preschool education and the promotion of multilingual education models. In addition, projects to increase the mobility of artists and cultural workers are to be implemented and a cross-border theater ticket in the Alps-Adriatic region is to be made possible.

Public administration: An exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of digitization was agreed upon, for example with regard to the development of “KärntenGPT.”

Despite the wide range of topics, the Peršmanhof incident was also discussed further. Governor Kaiser and Minister Fajon unanimously emphasized the need for a swift and thorough investigation that should “deliver clear results” and stressed that this was in line with the expectations of both populations.

Focus on minority rights

The Slovenian Foreign Minister took the opportunity to reaffirm Slovenia's role as “protector” of the Slovenian minority. She made specific demands on the Austrian side that go beyond the Peršmanhof incident. These include the introduction of consistent bilingual education from preschool to high school graduation, as well as strengthening the Slovenian language in Austrian offices and courts. According to information from the Slovenian Foreign Ministry, next year's 50th anniversary of the Austrian Ethnic Groups Act is an opportunity to adapt this law to today's circumstances.

Following criticism from Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who described the incident as “shameful,” pressure will continue to be maintained with the announced state visit of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar to Vienna, as reported by ORF. The Peršmanhof, a symbol of resistance against National Socialism, has thus become a flashpoint in bilateral relations, representing both a diplomatic challenge and an opportunity to deepen the partnership.

Slovenian MFA

State of Carinthia