Anti-Muslim Racism in Austria Reaches New High

The head of the documentation center, Rumeysa Dür-Kwieder, presented the report in Vienna on Monday and emphasized that the escalation of violence in the Middle East following Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October in particular had triggered a wave of anti-Muslim racism.

Key points in the report

More cases were reported from October to December 2023 than in the first nine months of the year combined. Dunia Khalil, head of legal advice at the Observatory, highlighted that schools have been increasingly reported as scenes of anti-Muslim incidents since October. These incidents have been reported by parents, pupils, and teachers and show that the education sector is particularly affected.

The report shows a worrying increase in actively reported cases. In 2023, 507 cases were reported by victims and witnesses to the psychosocial and legal counseling of the documentation center, which corresponds to a doubling compared to the previous year. In addition, a monitoring team documented 1,015 online cases, with two-thirds of the documented incidents taking place online. These online cases mainly concerned the spread of hate (87.8 percent), while offline, most cases concerned unequal treatment (40.8 percent) and insults (19.5 percent). Physical assaults accounted for 2.6% of the documented cases.

Women are particularly affected: 50.1 percent of the documented cases concerned Muslim women, while 19.5 percent concerned male Muslims. The report highlights that Muslim women are often the target of hate and dehumanization in online comments. These comments often compare them to animals and attribute sole responsibility for anti-Semitism to them.

A significant increase in the number of cases was recorded in May 2023, which can be attributed to a study conducted by the University of Vienna among Muslim students and the resulting media coverage. Dokustelle Austria sees these figures as a worrying development that is increasingly contributing to a division in society. It therefore calls for more attention and measures against anti-Muslim racism.

The report also highlights the link between global events and local effects. The increasing acts of violence in Israel and Palestine as well as Austria's blockade of a ceasefire in the UN Security Council have further exacerbated the situation. The accumulation of cases in schools underlines the need for increased awareness-raising and sensitization. Accordingly, the Documentation Centre calls for comprehensive recognition of anti-Muslim racism and the promotion of independent educational work that is critical of racism. The focus of this year's report will be published in June 2024 as an expanded document for multipliers in the education sector with a focus on multilingualism and anti-Muslim racism.

The report also highlights the different categories of perpetrators, including individuals, politicians, and journalists, whose involvement in anti-Muslim acts has serious power dynamics and far-reaching consequences. The documentary emphasizes the need to combat the spread of anti-Muslim resentment in all areas of life and calls for the promotion and expansion of independent contact points that offer psychosocial counseling and legal protection.

Special attention is also paid to the demand for independent control bodies for the executive and security services. The documentation center once again recorded serious cases of anti-Muslim racist police violence, which underlines the urgency of such measures. Khalil spoke of a "worrying development" that is increasingly contributing to a division in society. More attention must therefore be paid to anti-Muslim racism, the Documentation Center demands.

Dokustelle Austria continues to advocate for the protection of those affected on a psychosocial and legal level and calls for the protection of the freedom of action of non-governmental actors and freedom of expression to be able to achieve this. Anti-Muslim racism must be comprehensively recognized and combated in all areas of life to overcome social division and promote solidarity against racism.

Social division through anti-Muslim racism

The Observatory emphasizes that the statistics recorded are only a snapshot and that the actual number of cases is thought to be significantly higher. The social and political developments that contribute to an increase in the number of cases must continue to be closely monitored and analyzed. A sustainable fight against anti-Muslim racism requires comprehensive social efforts and increased support for those affected.

The Documentation Center Austria calls for the establishment of independent monitoring bodies for law enforcement agencies and security services to take action against racist attacks and protect the rights of those affected. In addition, the promotion of independent contact points for psychosocial counseling and legal protection is emphasized. Society must stand together against anti-Muslim racism and show solidarity to prevent division and promote respectful coexistence.

Documentation center Islamophobia and anti-Muslim racism