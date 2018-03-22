Analysis: Vienna's 900 Years of Close Ties With Former Tax Haven Liechtenstein

Mutual welcome in the castle courtyard by Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie von und zu Liechtenstein / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

During the visit, Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois and the Federal President stressed the close ties between Austria and the Principality.

There is a unique political, economic and cultural connection that has matured over centuries.

Van der Bellen called the period of bilateral relations between Austria and the House of Liechtenstein / the Principality - more than…