Analysis: Vienna's 900 Years of Close Ties With Former Tax Haven Liechtenstein
Published: Yesterday; 16:40 · (Vindobona)
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen visited the Principality of Liechtenstein during a state visit to Vaduz. After 14 months, he has finally visited the last of Austria's neighbouring countries. The state was known as a tax haven until November 2013. The Liechtenstein tax affair and offshore leaks have contributed to the neighbouring country signing an international agreement to prevent tax evasion.
Mutual welcome in the castle courtyard by Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie von und zu Liechtenstein
During the visit, Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois and the Federal President stressed the close ties between Austria and the Principality.
There is a unique political, economic and cultural connection that has matured over centuries.
Van der Bellen called the period of bilateral relations between Austria and the House of Liechtenstein / the Principality - more than…
