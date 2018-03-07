The OSCE in 2030: Undivided Security in Europe Now More at Risk Than 10 Years Ago

Panelists (from left): Fyodor Lukyanov, Thomas Greminger, Hannes Swoboda (moderator), Alena Kupchyna and Stephanie Liechtenstein) / Picture: © Vindobona

The aim of the event was to recapitulate and discuss the Austrian chairmanship of 2017 as well as look at the prospects of the Italian presidency in 2018. Assessing the most important results and processes in the OSCE and the participating states, the panelists wanted to dare an outlook on the OSCE strategy for the years to come.



The panellists were:



Dr. Hannes Swoboda is President of the IIP. He is a politician (SPÖ) and a Member of the European Parliament.



Thomas Greminger is a Swiss diplomat and since July 2017 the secretary-general for the OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.



Dr. Alena Kupchyna is a Belarusian politician. Currently she is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Austria and to Croatia (with residence in Vienna), Permanent Representative of Belarus to the International Organizations in Vienna and to the OSCE. In July 2017, she was defeated by the other candidate and discussion participant Thomas Greminger in the vote on the election of the OSCE Secretary General.



Fyodor Lukyanov is Editor-in-Chief of "Russia in Global Affairs", sometimes referred to as "Russia in Global Politics Magazine", and Chairman of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy.



Stephanie Liechtenstein is a freelance journalist, a member of the Editorial Board and the Web Editor in Chief of the magazine "Security and Human Rights Monitor". From 2003 to 2008 she worked at the OSCE Secretariat, including as Senior Mission Programme Officer and as Senior Assistant to the OSCE Secretary General.



After the welcome address of Erich Csitkovits, Lieutenant General of the National Defence Academy, Hannes Swoboda welcomed the participants and asked Thomas Greminger for his keynote speech.



According to Thomas Greminger we currently have the "most unstable situation in Europe for the past 25 years". Over the past 10 years an opportunity has been missed to build a more united Europe. He oulined his vision which he calls the "Agenda 2030".



Alena Kupchyna is dissatisfied with the results of the OSCE. "We in Belarus want dialog not chrash. Belarus is a small country without expansive ambitions. We want peace with all, as Austria has."



Fyodor Lukyanov is being asked about Russian security interests in regard to Europe? He confirms his rather pessimistic expectations. He agrees that foreign policy statements in Russia are pretty bold. "We can not expect a major change in the near future."

He recalls the recent developments in the development of the Russian nuclear weapons programme. "Reality changed significantly just recently. Last week, President Putin responded to the challenges of a Cold War atmosphere."



With regard to the OSCE's successes, he believes that despite the end of the Cold War, the OSCE has never achieved any goals.



He fears that the relationship between Russia and the United States will be so much in the foreground in the near future, that the relationship with Europe will fade into the background and become irrelevant.



The former OSCE employee Stephanie Lichtenstein shares the Secretary-General's dream, but finds that 10 years ago the situation across the OSCE member states was better than it is now. Examples of deterioration are the annexation of Ukraine, the war in Georgia, the remilitarization of nations, etc. She is asking for a Schubumkehr. A thrust reversal of the current trend should actually be the goal.



In her opinion, the crisis of the OSCE reflects that profound crisis in the transatlantic security order. There is no world order anymore; there was at least one during the Cold War. "We need the OSCE for dialog." The notion of an indivisible security space, as intended in 2010 in Astana, has not been achieved. Regarding the changes to be hoped for in the OSCE by 2030, she hopes that the constraint of financial resources can be overcome by the members.



"The OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), which emerged as a result of the Helsinki Process, is the largest security organisation in the Northern Hemisphere and a true pan-European one. In recent years, the OSCE member countries have been facing multiple crises. The Ukrainian conflict has exposed the ineffectiveness of existing institutions and security mechanisms in Europe, based on the decision-making of a limited number of countries. But still, the OSCE could provide opportunities for finding consensus and adapting it to new challenges. In order to create an enhanced and sustainable peace structure for Europe, cooperation on key issues must be strengthened and decision-making must involve all countries in the region. Despite all its shortcomings, there is no other organization in Europe whose status and legitimacy are comparable to the OSCE."