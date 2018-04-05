Afrika! Afrika! - The André Heller Circus Show Comes to Vienna from April 12 to May 1. / Picture: © Semmel Concerts Entertainment GmbH / Afrika! Afrika!

With over four million viewers worldwide, Africa! Afrika! is one of the most successful show productions of the last decades.

Now the live spectacle created in 2005 by Austrian action artist André Heller returns to Hall F of the Wiener Stadthalle for 23 performances.

The ensemble consists of over fifty dancers, musicians, acrobats and artists from over ten different countries.

The ensemble shows the artistic present day as well as the traditional heritage of the African continent: from Ethiopia to Ivory Coast, from Morocco to South Africa.

The new director Georges Momboye, long-time "right hand" of Andre Heller, has created an exciting show: with breathtaking video art and a professional live band he manages a brilliant balancing act between African culture and the most modern live technology.

Africa! Afrika! stages the talent and temperament of the "continent of wonder" in a high-quality stage show.

From April 12 to May 1 at:



Vienna Stadthalle

Roland-Rainer-Platz 1

1150 Wien

www.afrikaafrika.com

www.stadthalle.com/en

T: +43 1 79 999 79

E: service@stadthalle.com