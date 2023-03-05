A Historic Agreement Was Reached After Years of Talks to Protect the World's Oceans
After more than a decade of talks, the UN member states have agreed on a treaty to protect the oceans beyond state jurisdiction better. Climate organizations praised the treaty.
It took 15 years of negotiations, but since the early hours of March 5, 2023, the text of the internationally binding Biodiversity Beyond National Legislation (BBNJ) treaty for the protection of the oceans has been in place. It is the logical consequence of the World Biodiversity Conference in Montreal in December 2022, where the international community agreed to designate 30 percent of the oceans as protected areas by 2030. However, for the almost lawless area of the high seas, there have been neither institutions nor regulations that could have implemented the Montreal resolutions, according to Deutschlandfunk.
Also according to Deutschlandfunk, In the BBNJ agreement, the UN member states agreed primarily on procedural issues: How is a protected area proposed, and who uses scientific criteria to determine whether the designation is appropriate? How often do BBNJ members meet for a Conference of the Parties, by what majorities can this assembly take certain decisions, and how must the rights of local communities and indigenous peoples be taken into account in protected status? A dispute resolution process is also provided.
The text, which delegates agreed on after two weeks of intense talks, cannot now be significantly changed, according to conference chair Rena Lee. "There will be no more reopening or substantive discussions," Lee told negotiators. The agreement will be formally adopted once it has been reviewed by lawyers and translated into the six official languages of the United Nations, Lee announced, as stated by ORF.
The BBNJ agreement requires a holistic approach. It thus fulfills, among other things, the Kunming-Montreal Agreement's requirement to connect protected areas like a network. The nature conservation organization WWF highlights as an example that with the new agreement, shipping routes can be relocated to create "blue corridors" for highly migratory whale species.
After 38 hours of talks, the UN headquarters in New York reached an agreement on Saturday evening. Disputes over funding and fishing rights had stalled the negotiations for years. UN Convention on the Law of the Sea - the last international ocean conservation agreement signed 40 years ago - is the most recent international ocean conservation agreement. All countries are allowed to fish, ship, and conduct research on the high seas, but only 1.2% of these waters are protected by the agreement, according to BBC.