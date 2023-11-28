75 Years of Human Rights: Vienna's Public Transportation as a Stage for the United Nations

The campaign material will also be displayed on public transport and in other public places. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Manfred Werner / Tsui [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

From November 27 to December 10, 2023, infotainment systems will be used in buses, streetcars, and metro stations in Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary to communicate the importance of human rights in everyday life. This campaign is a collaboration between the United Nations in Vienna and INFOSCREEN, an Austrian passenger TV station. With facts, figures, and interactive quizzes, passengers are encouraged to reflect on the achievements resulting from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This initiative is part of a global effort to raise awareness of human rights. It is supported by several institutions of the UN family in Vienna and local partners. Cities such as Bregenz, Eisenstadt, Graz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Linz, Salzburg, Wels, and Vienna in Austria, as well as places in Slovakia and Hungary, are involved.

In addition to the campaign for human rights, INFOSCREEN celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in October 2020 with a 14-day thematic focus. The tasks and organizational units of the UN were presented to inform a broad audience about Austria's central role and its ties to the UN city of Vienna. This focus was presented on over 3,200 INFOSCREENs on public transport in Vienna, Graz, Linz, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, and Eisenstadt.

Vienna's UNO City, as an important diplomatic hub, played a central role in this campaign. The campaign also demonstrated the United Nations' connection with Austria and its importance to global humanity. These initiatives illustrate how important it is to bring human rights to the fore and consider them an essential part of everyday life. Such campaigns reach a broad audience and encourage active engagement with these fundamental principles.

