200 Years of Partnership: Austria and Brazil Strengthen Economic Cooperation in Vienna

Austria and Brazil are committed to strengthening cooperation in sustainability, energy transition, innovation, future technologies, defense, aviation, and industrial partnerships. / Picture: © Brazilian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

The meeting was chaired by Florian Frauscher, Director General for Economic Affairs, Innovation & International Policy on the Austrian side, and Ambassador Laudemar Gonçalves de Aguiar Neto, Secretary of State for Trade Promotion, Science, Technology, Innovation and Culture on the Brazilian side. The meeting took place both physically and virtually.

Austria and Brazil renewed their joint commitment to strengthening cooperation in several key areas that are central to the future economic development of both countries. Sustainability & energy transition, innovation & future technologies, and defense, aviation & industrial partnerships were identified as priorities. In addition, discussions were held on deepening industrial cooperation and cooperation between export credit agencies.

Agreement on skilled worker mobility signed

A concrete outcome of the 3rd JEC meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the mobility of skilled workers and specialized employees. This agreement aims to facilitate the exchange and immigration of qualified workers – a step that supports Austria's efforts to meet its skilled labor needs. According to the International Skilled Workers Strategy Committee, Brazil is one of the target countries for recruiting workers.

Historical context: 200 years of relations

Diplomatic relations between Austria and Brazil date back historically to the marriage of Archduchess Leopoldine of Habsburg to the Portuguese Crown Prince Dom Pedro in 1817, who declared Brazil's independence in 1822.

This year's celebrations marking 200 years of diplomatic relations will be honored with high-level events such as the JEC meeting and cultural discussions in Vienna. The renewed anchoring of economic and technological cooperation underscores the continuing importance of this partnership for both countries.

Brazilian Embassy in Vienna

Austrian Ministry of Labour and Economy