Wiener Wiesn: Celebrate the Oktoberfest the Viennese Way

Among the guests of the festival are also pretty models and ladies / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Franz Johann Morgenbesser from Vienna, Austria (9 Kandidatinnen-2573) [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Among the guests of the festival are also numerous celebrities from business, politics, art, diplomacy and culture.

Traditional folk music can be experienced as well as a unique party atmosphere in the evening at the live concerts.

The festival area on the Kaiserwiese between Gabor-Steiner-Weg and Hauptallee opens its gates daily from 11.30 a.m..

The festival area and the tents close from Wednesday to Saturday at 24 o'clock, in the alpine pastures the closing hour is set at 1 o'clock. End of the Wiesn festival party for festival area, tents and alpine pastures is on Sunday at 20 o'clock.

The guests of the Wiesn festival have a total of three marquees and five alpine huts as well as the Wiesn festival village at their disposal for celebrating and strolling.

Since its introduction, the venue of the event has been the Kaiserwiese in the Vienna Prater at the foot of the Giant Ferris Wheel.

Gösser tent

With a length of around 80 metres and a width of 35 metres, the Gösser tent is the largest of the festival tents on the Wiener-Wiesn and can accommodate around 3,500 guests. The heart of the location is a balcony inside the tent, which offers a perfect view of the stage and the action. The Austrian beer brand Gösser is the eponym for the name.

Wiesbauer tent

In the Wiesbauer tent, up to 1,700 guests listen to bands from the Austrian folk music scene during the Wiesn period. In addition to the festive decoration, the tent, which bears the name of the Austrian sausage manufacturer Wiesbauer, offers a sun terrace and a direct view of the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel.

Wojnar's emperor tent

The Wojnar's Kaiser tent, named after the Austrian delicatessen manufacturer, accommodates around 1,400 guests during the Vienna Wiesn Festival. A special feature of the tent is the transparent roof with a view of the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel.

Alpine huts

The five alpine huts of the Viennese Wiesn have their own panic garden and can be used by visitors from 11.30 to 1 am. In addition to an upscale gastronomy, the alpine pastures are characterized by numerous live acts and après-ski party atmosphere. Right at the beginning of the festival area there is the "Ich bin Österreich"-Alm of the Austrian discounter Penny, while the ORF Alm is located opposite. Food and drinks are served in the Winzer Stadl and the Heuboden and Champagner Alm.

Wiesn-Fest Village

The ADEG Wiesn-Fest Dorf extends from the entrance arch at the Gabor-Steiner-Weg past the Billa-Festbühne and ends at the entrance arch at the Prater-Hauptallee. It serves as a promenade for the guests, who are offered a variety of Austrian handicrafts and regional delicacies at various stands.

For the youngest Wiesn visitors and their parents there are "play stands" and a children's meadow available.

The heart of the Wiesn Festival village is the large festival stage, where all nine Austrian provinces present their customs and traditions at the so-called "Bundesländertage".

The programme ranges from various brass bands to folk dance performances.

Traditional costume clubbing

The Vienna Wiesn-Fest Trachtenclubbing has been taking place in the Wiesbauer tent since 2014. In addition to the appearance of the winners of the Music Award, guests can expect interactive live entertainment with party and disco hits on a Sunday evening.

Vienna Wiesn 2018

Date: 27 Sept. - 14 Oct.

Further information can be found at:

www.wienerwiesnfest.at and

https://www.wienerwiesnfest.at/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Folder_6seitig_englisch_FINAL.pdf