Wiener Eistraum: 25 Years of Ice Skating at the Rathausplatz

Opening of the 25th Vienna Ice Dream (Wiener Eistraum). / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / C.Jobst/PID

The Austrian professional figure skater Jasmine Wallner and her team "Inspiration Ice Shows" - an ensemble of experienced, international figure skaters, soloists, specialists as well as a synchronized ice skating group at world championship level - and the ladies from the Austrian ice hockey team "EHV-Sabres" offered an impressive ice show for the round anniversary.

Mayor and host Michael Ludwig then finally gave the traditional and eagerly awaited "Eis frei" (ice free) for the thousands of visitors, who enthusiastically conquered the mirror-smooth world of experience on Vienna's Rathausplatz free of charge until 10 pm.

"It is always nice to see with what enthusiasm people take advantage of this worldwide unique combination of ice landscape, ambience, innovative spirit and Viennese charm. And as if that were not enough, with the "ÖkoEvent" award we are showing that Vienna can also stage major events like this in an environmentally friendly way.

A résumé of the 25th anniversary - so far everything has been done right and in the interest of the visitors we will continue to think creatively forward. Happy birthday Wiener Eistraum", congratulated Michael Ludwig.

Ice skating pleasure with wonderful all-round

In addition to ice skating, a wide variety of other activities await visitors: Children will once again be able to enjoy the fun of the free school event this year and can also train for free on two practice areas.

Eight lanes and a private chalet offer a wonderful opportunity for friendly and entertaining curling competitions.

The skate rental service with 2,000 pairs of pre-warmed shoes and four additional ticket vending machines also makes spontaneous visits easy. A full 10% discount is also available when tickets and fees are paid in the online shop.

And then there is the wonderful culinary delights, ranging from spicy to sweet and mostly in organic quality, that will make your visit to the Vienna Ice Dream melt in your mouth.

The Viennese Ice Dream

22 January to 1 March 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Link: www.wienereistraum.com