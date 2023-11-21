Vienna Stock Exchange Strengthens International Presence with Barclays as New Trading Member

Barclays PLC is an internationally operating financial company from Great Britain. Barclays is the third largest bank in the UK. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Secretlondon, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

Barclays, known for its comprehensive and integrated solutions in global markets, emphasizes the strategic importance of Europe and Austria in particular. Raoul Salomon, Co-Head of Markets at Barclays Europe, emphasizes that the connection to the Vienna Stock Exchange gives Barclays' clients direct access to an important European market and contributes to the diversification of their portfolios.

The Vienna Stock Exchange is known for its high proportion of international trading members, who generate over 85% of the equity turnover. Particularly noteworthy are contributions from Germany (47.6 %), France (20.7 %), and Ireland (11.3 %). With the addition of Barclays, the Vienna Stock Exchange has expanded its network to 66 members, including 21 Austrian and 45 international banks and investment firms.

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, consisting of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets, and Research divisions, offers services and advice in financing, strategy, and risk management. Its clients include asset managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organizations, and corporate clients.

This partnership underlines the growing importance of the Vienna Stock Exchange as a central trading platform in Europe and its ambition to create a diversified and internationally oriented trading environment. With Barclays on board, the Vienna Stock Exchange continues on its path to play a key role in European and global finance.

Vienna Stock Exchange