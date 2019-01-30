Vienna is Europe's Greenest Capital City

Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de [CC BY-SA 3.0 de (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)]

The study from comparethemarket.com has ranked Europe’s capitals on ten green factors to reveal the continent’s most eco-friendly capital cities.

The study publisher ranked each city on 10 criteria and then combined the scores to provide an overall rank and took the top 25 results.

Below you will find Europe’s top 10 greenest Capitals:

Vienna, Austria Bern, Switzerland Helsinki, Finland Stockholm, Sweden Copenhagen, Denmark Amsterdam, Netherlands Oslo, Norway Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Berlin, Germany Ljubljana, Slovenia

The criteria by which it was evaluated are as follows:

Air Pollution, Water Quality, CO2 Emissions, Public Transport, Congestion, Cycle Paths, Green Spaces, Quality of Life, Hours Spent in Traffic, European Green Capital Awards

Methodology/Sources

Below you will find information about the methodology of the study "Europe’s Greenest Capital Cities – Sources & Methodology" from comparethemarket.com:

They looked at all of Europe’s capital cities, with the exception of Andorra la Vella, Monaco, Vaduz, San Marino and the Vatican City, which were deemed too small, with inadequate available data.

Air Pollution

The concentration of ambient PM10 air pollutants, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Ambient Air Quality Database, expressed as micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3).

Water Quality

Score out of 100, based on survey responses at www.numbeo.com/pollution/.

CO2 Emissions

Estimated amount of CO2 produced each year due to travelling to work/school, per passenger, measured in kilograms. According to www.numbeo.com/traffic/.

Public Transport

The percentage of people who walk, cycle or catch public transport to work as opposed to taking a car or motorbike, according to survey responses at www.numbeo.com/traffic/.

Congestion

Shows the percentage increase in travel times when compared to a free flow situation with no traffic. For example, a 36% score here means that an average journey in this city takes 36% longer than it would under uncongested conditions. According to the Tom Tom Traffic Index.

Cycle Paths

They looked at various sources such as city tourism websites and government reports to find the total length of the city’s designated cycle path/lane network. Note that some of these figures were estimates and that they may have since changed.

Green Spaces

They looked at the ‘Normalized Difference Vegetation Index’, a method that processes satellite imagery to arrive at a comparable score of how much green space a city actually has. You can read the in-depth workings behind the system here.

Quality of Life

Scored according to Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index, which rates cities based on climate, traffic, pollution, health, safety, cost of living and purchasing power.

Sources:

https://www.comparethemarket.com/energy/information/europes-greenest-capital-cities/

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ooX-rzWSv0JOgjqa7X83e3fr6RBb3-XCgF1dXB1J9eg/edit?usp=sharing