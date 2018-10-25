UN Day - The United Nations Celebrated the Day it all Began

“On United Nations Day, let us reaffirm our commitment. To repair broken trust. To heal our planet. To leave no one behind. To uphold dignity for one and all, as united nations.” / Picture: © IAEA

24 October has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948.

In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly recommended that the day be observed by Member States as a public holiday.

Marking the 2018 United Nations Day, which falls on 24 October, Secretary-General António Guterres is urging the men and women of the UN, and those they serve, to “never give up”…