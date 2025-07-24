Uganda Opens New Vienna Mission to Power Nuclear Energy Ambitions

The decision to open the new mission underscores Uganda's long-term vision for energy security and industrialization, despite ongoing discussions within the government about potentially downsizing its diplomatic network, as the Nile Post reported. The announcement followed a high-level meeting between Uganda's Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, where Bagiire emphasized the mission's role in facilitating collaboration and effective coordination as Uganda develops its nuclear capabilities.

The Vienna mission will serve as a crucial liaison, fostering technical cooperation, policy dialogue, and regulatory alignment with the IAEA. This partnership is vital for facilitating training, safety evaluations, and the mobilization of expertise necessary for Uganda's burgeoning nuclear infrastructure.

Uganda's push for nuclear energy is driven by the discovery of significant uranium reserves within the country and an ever-increasing demand for reliable and affordable electricity to fuel its industrialization goals. The nation aims for nuclear power generation by 2031, with a target of achieving over 99% electricity access by 2030. Nuclear power is seen as a long-term solution to diversify the national energy mix, which currently relies heavily on hydroelectricity.

The IAEA has been a key partner in Uganda's nuclear journey for some years now. Uganda has undergone an Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) Phase 1 mission and an Integrated Uranium Production Cycle Review (IUPCR) mission with IAEA support, evaluating the status of its infrastructure and uranium exploration plans. Furthermore, Uganda signed its fifth Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2024-2029 with the IAEA, prioritizing nuclear and radiation safety, human health, and the introduction of nuclear power. The country is also actively working on strengthening its legal and regulatory framework for nuclear energy with IAEA legislative assistance.

This commitment aligns with Uganda's Vision 2040, which includes nuclear capacity as a key element of the country's future energy mix, as reported by the Nuclear Business Platform. With land already acquired for a nuclear power plant and plans for a center for nuclear science and technology, Uganda is laying the groundwork for a significant energy transformation. The establishment of the Vienna mission marks a pivotal step in Uganda's journey towards a sustainable and diversified energy future.

