U.S. Senate Confirms Kelly Craft as Ambassador to United Nations

Kelly Knight Craft confirmed as Trump's next U.N. ambassador. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / US Embassy Canada [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Ten months after the resignation of Nikki Haley as the U.N. ambassador, the United States gets a new UN ambassador, nominated by President Trump. Haley tendered her resignation last October, which Trump accepted.

The US Senate now confirmed Kelly Craft, the previous US Ambassador to Canada, as the new Ambassador to the UN in New York City with 56 votes to 34.

Only five Democrats endorsed her confirmation. Democrats had expressed concern that she lacks the experience needed and that her family ties to the coal industry may influence policy.

She has been married to billionaire coal mining businessman Joe Craft since 2016. He is an executive for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., the third-largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

Previously Craft headed Kelly G. Knight LLC, a business advisory firm based in Lexington, Kentucky.