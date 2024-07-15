Twelve New Black Hawk Helicopters for the Austrian Armed Forces

Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner emphasized the importance of this investment. "With the purchase of the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, we are making significant progress in improving our operational capability," Tanner expressed her According to her, these versatile aircraft will make a significant contribution to increasing the safety of Austrian soldiers. "They will be invaluable to us in a variety of operational scenarios, particularly in challenging mountainous regions and under extreme weather conditions. With this investment, we are taking another decisive step towards ensuring the operational readiness of our armed forces and increasing safety in the long term. We are proud to be investing in the future of our armed forces and providing our soldiers with the best possible resources.

The procurement is being carried out via the U.S. Army's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program in cooperation with the United States of America. The total package includes the aircraft, logistical services, mission equipment, and the necessary training for pilots and technicians and has a planned budget of 715 million euros. The new medium-sized transport helicopters will be stationed in Hörsching and will be available to the Austrian Air Force for at least 30 years. Delivery of the helicopters will begin in 2028 and will replace the aging Agusta Bell (AB212), which will be taken out of service by the end of the decade.

Foreign Military Sales

The Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program is a U.S. government initiative that exports defense articles, services, and training to foreign governments. It is managed by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). The program aims to strengthen international relations, promote security, and standardize equipment among allies, facilitating cooperation and interoperability in multinational operations.

The process involves a formal request from a foreign government, assessment by the U.S. Department of Defense, approval by DSCA, and contract signing. The U.S. delivers the requested goods and services, providing training to buyer country personnel. The program allegedly offers security, transparency, and support, as the U.S. guarantees the quality and reliability of the supplied defense articles. The FMS program is promoted by the U.S. as a proven method of strengthening global security and promoting cooperation between the U.S. and its global partners.

Legendary helicopter

The Black Hawk is a highly reliable transport helicopter that has become legendary for its versatility. Since its launch in 1974, this type of helicopter has been improved many times and adapted in line with technical developments. The Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk can be used for air transportation (personnel, material), patient transport, evacuation, deployment of special forces, parachute drop, and firefighting from the air. The Black Hawk has a range of around 590 kilometers, which can be extended to around 2,200 kilometers with additional tanks that can be attached externally. It reaches a maximum speed of 300 km/h and the maximum flight altitude is around 6,000 meters.

The high-altitude capability of the Black Hawk is particularly noteworthy. Its two engines each produce 1940 hp and thus enable it to be used in mountainous terrain. The helicopter is equipped with a de-icing system for the rotor blades and the tail rotor for poor weather conditions such as winter. Its transport capacity is 20 people or approx. 4 tons of payload; in an emergency, it can carry up to 25 people.

The S-70 "Black Hawk", which has been successfully deployed in 24 countries worldwide, offers a high level of protection and safety for its occupants and is characterized by low personnel and maintenance costs. With these new helicopters, the Austrian Armed Forces will significantly improve its operational capability and secure its effectiveness in the coming decades.

Austrian Armed Forces