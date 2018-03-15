TTTech Sets Up Joint Venture in Shanghai to Deploy Key Technology for Autonomous Driving Cars in China

Chen Zhixin, President of SAIC group exchanging gifts with Georg Kopetz, member of the executive board of TTTech / Picture: © TTTech Computertechnik AG

A pure electric high-end model – the production version of the Roewe Wings concept car that can realize intelligent driving functions such as “last kilometer autonomous parking” – will allow for an utterly new driving experience for consumers.



SAIC and TTTech are now building the first intelligently driving car produced in series production. "The first vehicles should…