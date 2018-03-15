Sponsored
TTTech Sets Up Joint Venture in Shanghai to Deploy Key Technology for Autonomous Driving Cars in China

Published: Yesterday; 17:30 · (Vindobona)

The Vienna-based technology company TTTech and China's largest automotive group Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) announced a joint venture with the intention to produce an Intelligent Driving Central Controller (iECU), which will be installed on the first China-made intelligent driving vehicle later this year. TTTech holds 49.9 percent in the new joint venture.

Chen Zhixin, President of SAIC group exchanging gifts with Georg Kopetz, member of the executive board of TTTech / Picture: © TTTech Computertechnik AG

A pure electric high-end model – the production version of the Roewe Wings concept car that can realize intelligent driving functions such as “last kilometer autonomous parking” – will allow for an utterly new driving experience for consumers.

SAIC and TTTech are now building the first intelligently driving car produced in series production. "The first vehicles should…

