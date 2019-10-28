Travel: Visit the most Beautiful Lake of Austria

In an hour and a half, the lake can be comfortably circumnavigated, the six-kilometre-long path leads along the shore of the lake and always offers a fantastic view of the water. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Nikater [Public Domain]

The Lake Lünersee lies at an altitude of 1,970 metres, it is considered the turquoise blue jewel of the Rätikon and was once the largest natural mountain lake in the Eastern Alps.

This was the third time that the federal state of Vorarlberg was able to assert itself with a scenic rarity.

In the meantime, however, it has become one of the largest reservoirs in Western Austria. In 1959 the capacity was increased by an impressive dam wall. The lake is located at the end of the Brandnertal, but it belongs to the municipality of Vandans in Montafon. The alpine pastures along the lake have always been used by farmers from the Montafon.

The Douglas Hut had to be rebuilt 60 years ago. Its original place was flooded by the reservoir.

From the Brandnertal the paths would be too steep and too rocky for the cattle drive.

Even today, the path to the lake bears the name "Böser Tritt" (Evil Step). The arrival by cable car is much more comfortable.

In an hour and a half, the lake can be comfortably circumnavigated, the six-kilometre-long path leads along the shore of the lake and always offers a fantastic view of the water. But the area also offers numerous touring possibilities for experienced mountaineers.

