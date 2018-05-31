The Vienna Salons: Networking and Emancipation for 200 Years

The Place to Be. Salons - Spaces of Emancipation / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

In numerous bourgeois and aristocratic palaces in Vienna at the end of the 18th and in the 19th century, it became customary to invite regular meetings at which personalities of cultural life, politics and business could meet for informal conversation.



In some salons music was mainly cultivated (for example in the Palais der Lobkowitz or Rasumofsky, but also in the houses of less well-known families), other houses had private theatres (there were even costumed performances of opera scenes in the Metternichpalais, in the house of Count Fries singing plays lasting several hours were performed, in the Schwarzenbergpalais in the city theatre performances still took place in the thirties of the 19th century).



However, the Napoleonic Wars had brought about a social restructuring: The aristocracy lost noticeably in influence, since the government increasingly turned to medium-sized financiers (bankers and industrialists) for loans and goods, and this also affected the composition of the patrons (for example, Prince Lobkowitz went bankrupt in 1811 and Prince Esterházy reduced his famous orchestra in 1813); On the other hand, the new upper middle class (whose members were often ennobled) closed the resulting gap, whereby the Jewish banking families, who were excluded from the circle of the Austrian aristocracy, were of particular importance because they knew how to upgrade their salons through family and business contacts with artists and scholars.



The salons quickly developed into a part of typical Viennese social life. The banker's wife Fanny Arnstein, whose salon was open to the public between midday and midnight without a special invitation and where you could always find the most select company (even Joseph II was her guest), is regarded as the founder of the upper middle-class salon, in which musical soirees were also held.

The exhibition at the Jewish Museum Vienna introduces the salons of Fanny Arnstein and Josephine Wertheimstein, right up to the reform salons of Berta Zuckerkandl and Eugenie Schwarzwald, as cultured spaces of politics and political spaces of culture.



It makes the accomplishments of salonnières for the Viennese cultural, economic and political scene tangible.



And it ultimately shows what importance Viennese salon culture gained for the expelled Viennese Jewish women and men in exile, and that is wasn’t coincidentally Hilde Spiel, returning home from English exile, who made this culture “salonfähig” (socially acceptable) once again in the post-war years in Vienna.



The Place to Be. Salons - Spaces of Emancipation

to

Jewish Museum Vienna, Dorotheergasse 11, 1010 Vienna

Opening Hours: Sunday to Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closed on Saturdays.

Curators: Curated by the team of the Jewish Museum Vienna

Link: http://www.jmw.at/en/exhibitions/place-be-salons-spaces-emancipation