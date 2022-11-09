The 19th KlezMORE Festival in Vienna 2022

Friedl Preisl and Roman Britschgi have once again managed to fill two weeks with diverse cultures. / Picture: © ALIOSHA BIZ © Biz

The KlezMORE Festival took place for the first time in 2004 and in the years since then, under the direction of Friedl Preisl, has constantly developed its profile. As a festival that deals at its core with a special Jewish-rooted variety of music and its continuing aspects between the preservation of tradition and innovation.

The genre of Klezmer, a Jewish-rooted and influenced type of music, and its further aspects between the cultivation of tradition and innovation are also this year the basis for artistic, intellectual and sensual ex- and discourses, which are not only limited to music.

With its diverse, corresponding means - concerts, silent films, workshops, Klezmer sessions, ... - KlezMORE creates the basis for diverse dialogues, in the sense of open, respectful interaction and exchange of people in a flourishing multicultural metropolis of the 21st century.

Initiated and promoted by the KlezMORE Festival, a dynamic world music scene has established itself in Vienna and throughout Austria, which not least makes use of Klezmer as a natural part of its basic stylistic vocabulary.

Program and tickets

One of the central artists of this year's festival is the Austrian Isabel Frey. In her work, political activism and artistic activity complement each other. She can be heard, among other things, in the opening gala in Lorely Saal together with the US klezmer musician Daniel Kahn.

Another constant this year is - literally - polyphony. The Vienna Jewish Choir and Roman Grinberg will honor the Ehrbar Saal, the Styrian Klezmore Orchestra led by Moritz Weiss will perform at the Theater Akzent, and the second closing gala at the Metropol will feature the Vienna Klezmore Orchestra.

KlezMORE Festival 2022

Ehrbar Hall, 1040 Vienna, Mühlgasse 30; ticket info +43 676 512 91 04

Filmhaus Cinema Spittelberg, 1070 Vienna, Spittelberggasse 3; www.filmcasino.at

Kulturcafé Max, 1170 Vienna, Mariengasse 1; shizzle-kultur.at

Lorely Hall, 1140 Vienna, Penzinger Straße 72; www.lorely-saal.at

Metropol, 1170 Vienna; Hernalser Hauptstraße 55; www.wiener-metropol.at

Austrian Folk Song Society, 1010 Vienna; Operngasse 6; www.volksliedwerk.at

Porgy & Bess, 1010 Vienna; Riemergasse 11; www.porgy.at

Sargfabrik, 1140 Vienna; Goldschlagstrasse 169; www.sargfabrik.at

Theater Accent, 1040 Vienna; Theresianumgasse 18; www.akzent.at

KlezMORE Festival Vienna 2022