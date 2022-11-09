The 19th KlezMORE Festival in Vienna 2022

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:38 ♦ (Vindobona)

Joyful, atmospheric Jewish klezmer music is at the heart of the KlezMORE Festival Vienna, which takes place in November from 5. – 20.11.2022 on a wide variety of Viennese venues. The lineup ranges from international acts of the klezmer scene to local pioneers of the genre.

Friedl Preisl and Roman Britschgi have once again managed to fill two weeks with diverse cultures. / Picture: © ALIOSHA BIZ © Biz

The KlezMORE Festival took place for the first time in 2004 and in the years since then, under the direction of Friedl Preisl, has constantly developed its profile. As a festival that deals at its core with a special Jewish-rooted variety of music and its continuing aspects between the preservation of tradition and innovation.

The genre of Klezmer, a Jewish-rooted and influenced type of music, and its further aspects between the cultivation of tradition and innovation are also this year the basis for artistic, intellectual and sensual ex- and discourses, which are not only limited to music.

With its diverse, corresponding means - concerts, silent films, workshops, Klezmer sessions, ... - KlezMORE creates the basis for diverse dialogues, in the sense of open, respectful interaction and exchange of people in a flourishing multicultural metropolis of the 21st century.

Initiated and promoted by the KlezMORE Festival, a dynamic world music scene has established itself in Vienna and throughout Austria, which not least makes use of Klezmer as a natural part of its basic stylistic vocabulary.

Program and tickets

One of the central artists of this year's festival is the Austrian Isabel Frey. In her work, political activism and artistic activity complement each other. She can be heard, among other things, in the opening gala in Lorely Saal together with the US klezmer musician Daniel Kahn.

Another constant this year is - literally - polyphony. The Vienna Jewish Choir and Roman Grinberg will honor the Ehrbar Saal, the Styrian Klezmore Orchestra led by Moritz Weiss will perform at the Theater Akzent, and the second closing gala at the Metropol will feature the Vienna Klezmore Orchestra.

Tickets can be purchased here!

KlezMORE Festival 2022

KlezMORE Festival Vienna 2022

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
New Museum for the Vienna Prater (October 30)
Intercultural Achievement Awards 2022 Awarded by Austria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (October 18)
Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Women's Museum Hittisau Launch Project "Calliope. Join the dots" (September 14)
Read More
Vienna Jewish Choir, Theater Akzent, Styrian Klezmore Orchestra, Roman Grinberg, Moritz Weiss, KlezMORE Festival Vienna, Isabel Frey, Friedl Preisl
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter