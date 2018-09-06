Textile Manufacturer Wolford Leaves Vienna Prime Market

Wolford: Minimum free float requirement no longer met / Picture: © Wolford AG

Wolford no longer meets the minimum free float criterion of the Prime Market.

As part of the index adjustments made by the ATX Committee of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the change will take effect on 24 September 2018.

After the Chinese conglomerate Fosun acquired just under 51 percent of Wolford's shares by EUR 32 million at the beginning of March this year and a successful…