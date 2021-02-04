Sponsored Content
Technology Oscar for Austrian Software
This year's "Oscar" awards have already an Austrian winner. Christoph Sprenger, a software developer who works in New Zealand, has written code which simulates realistic hair, fire and collapsing buildings. Together with two colleagues, the Salzburg native will receive the "Technical Achievement Award".
The Academy Awards, also known under the "Oscars", are the most prestigious awards for movie producers, actors and other people from the movie industry. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / BDS2006 / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Christoph Sprenger from Salzburg, Austria, will receive a technology Oscar in February for his trick innovations in the digital simulation of hair.
According to a report by ORF Salzburg, a regional station of the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), this process has already been seen in blockbusters such as "The Jungle Book," "Avengers" movies and "Guardians of the Galaxy." …
