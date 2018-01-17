Sponsored
Strabag to Build Rail Tunnel in Toronto

Strabag has had an infrastructure contract in Toronto awarded to its Canadian subsidiary. The scope of the work includes the construction of a 180 m long tunnel under Highway 401 to accommodate two tracks operated by Ontario's public transport agency Metrolinx. The full investment volume amounts to about EUR 77 million.

This design-build-finance contract will be executed under a 50:50 joint venture with EllisDon Capital Inc., a PPP project specialist in the Canadian market.

The works are scheduled to last until mid-2021. "We have been operating in Canada since 2005 and are looking forward to applying one of our core competencies - tunnelling - to this PPP project," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag SE.

Part of a large infrastructure programme The tunnel is one part of a larger infrastructure programme in Canada, which aims to improve regional rail service around the city of Toronto. The new tunnel is rated for top speeds of 145 km/h for passenger trains and up to 56 km/h for freight traffic.

 

