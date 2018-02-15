Strabag counting on continued positive development in 2018 thanks to record order backlog / Picture: © Strabag SE

The Strabag SE Group generated a record output volume of EUR 14.6 billion in the

2017 financial year. This corresponds to an increase of 8 % over the previous

year. The upwards movement was influenced especially by the German

transportation infrastructures segment and a number of medium-sized building

construction and civil engineering projects in Austria. Increased business was

also observed in the group's core markets in Central and Eastern Europe.

Order backlog

Numerous large orders acquired above all in the fourth quarter in transportation

infrastructures in Hungary and Poland, together with building construction and

civil engineering projects in Germany and in Asia, helped push the order backlog

to a new record high of EUR 16.6 billion, a plus of 12 % over the record value

of the year before. The completion of large products as well as order reductions

led to a decline in Italy, Romania and Denmark.

Employees

The Strabag Group employed an average of 72,904 people in 2017. With the higher

output volume, the workforce increased by about 1,100 persons or 1 % over the

previous year.

Outlook 2018

The record order backlog allows another positive development of the output

volume to be expected in 2018. The Management Board of Strabag SE expects a plus

to at least EUR 15.0 billion (+3 %). Growth should be seen in all three

operating segments: North + West, South + East and International + Special

Divisions.

With regard to the earnings, Strabag had previously issued a target of achieving

a lasting EBIT margin (EBIT/revenue) of 3 % starting in 2016. This goal was

attained in 2016 and has also been confirmed by the Management Board for 2017.

Although there are certain risks inherent to the construction business, from

today's perspective, there is nothing to be said against issuing this same

target for the ongoing 2018 financial year.

Demand is expected to at least remain stable or to grow slightly in nearly all

of the group's markets. This is also true for the group's three largest markets,

Germany, Austria and Poland, which are already at a high level. Declines of the

output volume are expected individually in those markets in which large projects

were completed in 2017 and where the group is not active nationwide. The

earnings forecast is based on the assumption that Property & Facility

Management, Real Estate Development and Infrastructure Development continue to

contribute positively to the earnings and that large risks, for example in

tunnelling and civil engineering, do not manifest at the same time.

Even disregarding the investments related to the acquisition of the minority

shares of the now delisted German subsidiary Strabag AG of Cologne, which will

be presented in the cash flow from financing in the first quarter of 2018

anyway, in 2018 the net investments (cash flow from investing) should still come

to rest above the planned previous year's value of EUR 450 million.