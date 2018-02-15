Strabag counting on continued positive development in 2018 thanks to record order backlog
Strabag today announced its first figures for the 2017 financial year and issued an outlook for 2018. "We closed the year with a record output volume and are going into the new one with a record order backlog. The signs are pointing to unchanged strong demand in nearly all of our core markets," says CEO Thomas Birtel.
The Strabag SE Group generated a record output volume of EUR 14.6 billion in the
2017 financial year. This corresponds to an increase of 8 % over the previous
year. The upwards movement was influenced especially by the German
transportation infrastructures segment and a number of medium-sized building
construction and civil engineering projects in Austria. Increased business was
also observed in the group's core markets in Central and Eastern Europe.
Order backlog
Numerous large orders acquired above all in the fourth quarter in transportation
infrastructures in Hungary and Poland, together with building construction and
civil engineering projects in Germany and in Asia, helped push the order backlog
to a new record high of EUR 16.6 billion, a plus of 12 % over the record value
of the year before. The completion of large products as well as order reductions
led to a decline in Italy, Romania and Denmark.
Employees
The Strabag Group employed an average of 72,904 people in 2017. With the higher
output volume, the workforce increased by about 1,100 persons or 1 % over the
previous year.
Outlook 2018
The record order backlog allows another positive development of the output
volume to be expected in 2018. The Management Board of Strabag SE expects a plus
to at least EUR 15.0 billion (+3 %). Growth should be seen in all three
operating segments: North + West, South + East and International + Special
Divisions.
With regard to the earnings, Strabag had previously issued a target of achieving
a lasting EBIT margin (EBIT/revenue) of 3 % starting in 2016. This goal was
attained in 2016 and has also been confirmed by the Management Board for 2017.
Although there are certain risks inherent to the construction business, from
today's perspective, there is nothing to be said against issuing this same
target for the ongoing 2018 financial year.
Demand is expected to at least remain stable or to grow slightly in nearly all
of the group's markets. This is also true for the group's three largest markets,
Germany, Austria and Poland, which are already at a high level. Declines of the
output volume are expected individually in those markets in which large projects
were completed in 2017 and where the group is not active nationwide. The
earnings forecast is based on the assumption that Property & Facility
Management, Real Estate Development and Infrastructure Development continue to
contribute positively to the earnings and that large risks, for example in
tunnelling and civil engineering, do not manifest at the same time.
Even disregarding the investments related to the acquisition of the minority
shares of the now delisted German subsidiary Strabag AG of Cologne, which will
be presented in the cash flow from financing in the first quarter of 2018
anyway, in 2018 the net investments (cash flow from investing) should still come
to rest above the planned previous year's value of EUR 450 million.