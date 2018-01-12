Strabag building two more sections of S7 in Poland for around € 200 million

Poland: The S7 is being built as a four-lane facility / Picture: © Strabag SE

The project is scheduled for completion after a construction time of 34 months.

"Last year, we already handed over five sections of the S7 to our client, Poland's General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways. We are delighted to be able to continue to work on this project to link up northern and southern Poland," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

One section leads from Strzegowo to Pienki and is 22 km long, the second section has a length of 14 km and leads from Pienki on to Plonsk. The S7 is being built as a four-lane facility. The contract also includes the construction of several junctions and rest areas as well as the illumination and drainage systems.