Social Affairs Minister Rauch Backs Social Justice at UN Commission in New York

During his three-day visit to New York, Rauch devotes particular attention to the fight against child poverty and the issue of affordable housing.

In light of increasing global inequalities, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic, Rauch emphasized the need to invest in social systems to strengthen trust in democracy and promote social cohesion.

The minister underlined the critical situation of trust in democratic institutions in Austria, where more than 60 percent of the population have little or no trust in parliament and government. "After the crises of recent years, many people do not feel represented by politics. However, our welfare state model offers people security and hope," explained Rauch.

During his stay in New York, Rauch will pay particular attention to the issues of child poverty and affordable housing and present Austria's "Housing First" program, which is regarded as an internationally exemplary project to combat homelessness. In addition, meetings are planned with UN representatives and ministers from various countries to discuss international cooperation and present Austrian initiatives in the field of social development.

Rauch's agenda in New York also includes visits to social projects and scientific institutions such as the Ford Foundation and Mount Sinai Hospital to gain insights into local measures against homelessness and child poverty and to discuss democratic values. With a budget of 15 million euros for international aid projects, the Austrian Ministry of Social Affairs underlines its commitment to global social development and support for vulnerable communities worldwide.

BMSGPK