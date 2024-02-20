"Shaping Europe together": EBÖ Launches Second Workshop in the Run-Up to the 2024 EU Elections

In cooperation with the European Parliament and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, the event focuses on advancing the discourse on the representation of European interests. Christoph Leitl, President of the EBÖ, emphasizes the importance of open and transparent communication, which already generated great interest and positive feedback at the kick-off event in December. "Our workshops offer valuable insights into EU policy and equip participants with the tools they need to effectively contribute their ideas and visions to the European discourse," says Leitl.

The workshop agenda includes a series of keynote speeches and expert presentations dealing with the EU legislative process, current legislative initiatives, and opportunities for participation. Experts from various sectors, including business, employee representation, and the environment, will share their experiences and discuss best practices in EU interest representation.

A special highlight will be the presentation by Andreas Schieder, a Member of the European Parliament, who will address the impact of the upcoming European elections on the economy and the future direction of Europe. The workshop will also provide an opportunity for networking and the exchange of ideas between participants.

The EBÖ and its partners are committed to greater consideration of location issues and the active participation of civil society in the European development process. With the "Shaping Europe Together" workshop series, the EBÖ is making an important contribution to strengthening European democracy and promoting an inclusive discourse on the future of Europe.

The workshops provide valuable insights into Brussels and give participants the tools they need to better contribute their ideas and visions to the European discourse in the future. Participation is free of charge.

Time Activity Speaker(s) 09:00 Welcome & introductory statement Christoph Leitl, President of the EBÖ and the European Business Circle 09:10 - 09:45 Keynote & exchange: "European elections & Europe's economy 2024+: What's at stake?" Andreas Schieder, Member of the European Parliament 09:45 - 10:30 Basic Module | Lecture - Part 1 + 2 Christian Mandl, Head of European Policy Department Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) 10:30 - 10:45 Break and networking 10:45 - 11:30 Advanced module 1: - What legislative initiatives are on the way? - What topics are currently being discussed and what is the EU's position on current issues? Barbara Steffner, Representation of the EU Commission in Austria

Frank Ey, AK Vienna, Consultant in the EU and International Affairs Department

Horst Heitz, SME Connect, Brussels

Bernhard Zlanabitnig, Head of the EU Environment Office, Vienna 11:30 - 11:35 Break 11:35 - 12:25 Advanced module 2: EU interest representation in practice Frank Ey, AK Vienna, EU and International Affairs Department

Horst Heitz, SME Connect, Brussels

Bernhard Zlanabitnig, Head of EU Environment Office, Vienna 12:25 - 12:30 Break 12:30 - 13:00 EU elections - Deep Dive Huberta Heinzel, Liaison Office of the European Parliament in Austria 13:00 - 14:00 Lunch buffet and networking 14:00 End of the event Moderation: Sabine Radl, European Movement Austria

